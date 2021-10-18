federal student loans

-
Around 18,000 former students of closed college ITT Technical Institute will no longer need to repay federal loans totaling $500 million. The U.S.…
-
Congresspeople liked the idea so much the first time he brought it up, they asked Mitch Daniels back to address it at length. Several months after…
-
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are taking a hard look at federal lending. Specifically, lawmakers are reviewing whether to change and update current accounting…
-
Ivy Tech-Lafayette’s Director of Financial Aid says President Obama’s plans to make the burden of student debt a little lighter likely won’t have much of…
-
Federal college loan rates could double this summer, and one research group says if that happens it will cost Hoosier students as much as $270…