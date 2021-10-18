-
A former employee of the state treasurer’s office claims Treasurer Kelly Mitchell illegally awarded millions of dollars in contracts to private…
Legislation aiming to crack down on fraud in Indiana’s unemployment system passed a Senate committee vote on Wednesday, but it's unpopular with those who…
In Indiana, seven federal criminal investigations have uncovered over $1 million in Medicaid fraud, leading to the indictment of 15 individuals and two...
Indiana will receive $9 million as a result of a settlement reached with drug producer Wyeth, which allegedly cheated multiple states’ Medicaid out of the…
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is giving out five times more funding this year than it did last year. The federal government gave the Indiana…
The state agency charged with investigating allegations of financial fraud in the government has created a new position to help its efforts.The State…
Senator Joe Donnelly is working with groups such as AARP and the Indiana Attorney General to help seniors identify scams aimed at stealing their savings…