Frederic Chopin

-
Pianist Richard Goode is a legendary musician. A Nonesuch recording artist, Goode returns to West Lafayette Sunday afternoon in a solo program that spans…
-
The Iron Curtain, U-2 and Gary Powers, and culture all came together for pianist Byron Janis in 1960 as a United States cultural ambassador to the Soviet…
-
Christina and Michelle Naughton have been hailed by the San Francisco Examiner for their “stellar musicianship, technical mastery, and awe-inspiring…
-
Jan Lisiecki ("Remember the name." - The Financial Times) just turned 22 years old and has released his fifth recording, Chopin: Works for Piano and…
-
British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor latest release, Homage, features musical tributes. Among these are Felix Mendelssohn and Cesar Franck looking back to…