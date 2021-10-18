Freedom Indiana

-
Indiana came closer than it’s ever come during the last session to joining the ranks of states with bias crime, or hate crime laws. Indiana Public…
Indiana groups pushing for LGBT rights say the path forward to securing those rights next year is educating lawmakers. LGBT rights advocates discussed…
The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to add transgendered Hoosiers to a gay-rights bill.Democrats and gay-rights groups have opposed Senate…
Advocates on either side of the religious liberty/LGBT rights debate at the Statehouse say they’re not surprised a bill aiming to rewrite last year’s…
The city of Bloomington is one of only 47 in the nation that received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, an annual…
Two groups among the state’s most outspoken opponents of LGBTQ civil rights laws are challenging a law enacted by the state legislature, as well as…
The Religious Freedom Restoration Act, one of the session’s most controversial bills, drew hundreds to the Statehouse Monday to rally both for and against…
When opponents of a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage announced the formation of a group to fight the amendment, few observers gave them much…
Opponents of HJR-3 says ensuring the proposed constitutional amendment banning same sex marriage wouldn’t be on the ballot this fall was a huge victory.…
The mayor of West Lafayette is opposing a constitutional amendment that would ban same-sex marriage in the state.John Dennis one of several city leaders…