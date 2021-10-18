© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

future land use map

  • General News
    WL eyes land use map
    A future land use plan is under construction in West Lafayette.The City and Tippecanoe Area Plan Commission are developing it, specifically for the New…