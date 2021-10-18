-
More Hoosiers voted in the 2020 general election than in any election in state history, crossing the 3 million-voter mark for the first time.Secretary of…
-
*Results were updated on this page at 2:55 p.m Nov. 14With the majority of votes counted Tuesday evening, below are the Tippecanoe County results of this…
-
PRESIDENTTrump/Pence (R): 48.59%Clinton/Kaine (D): 43.05%Johnson/Weld (L): 6.33%U.S. SENATETodd Young (R): 47.72%Evan Bayh (D): 45.86%Lucy Brenton (L):…
-
Indiana’s registration deadline to vote in the November election is Tuesday.And, more Hoosiers are registered this year than in any election during the…
-
Indiana governor candidates typically have about six months between the primary and general elections to introduce and define themselves to the…
-
Indiana Democrats on Saturday slated their candidates for the November 8 general election.John Gregg and Christina Hale officially accepted their…
-
A union leader is the Democrats pick to run for the state Senate in District Seven.Brad Thompson serves as president of Tate and Lyle’s International…