George Frederick Handel

-
The 55th season of the Lafayette Master Chorale opens Saturday, October 12th. Artistic Director Michael Bennett speaks to WBAA's John Clare about the…
-
The season finale of the Purdue University orchestras is this weekend! The Purdue Symphony Orchestra, and Philharmonic Orchestra are performing Sunday…
-
Before the turn of the 20th century there was an American soprano, Lilian Norton who became internationally famous, and was called the “Yankee Diva.” She…
-
A new program airs Sunday and Tuesday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear…
-
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with pianist Inon Barnatan about his Purdue Convos concert, Thursday night at 7:30 at Purdue's Stewart Center.Find out…