government spending

-
President Joe Biden focused his first address to Congress on pitching his two latest policy proposals: the American Jobs Plan and American Families…
-
Some veterans groups are upset with legislation that would allow the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs to take money from the state’s Military Family…
-
It was a packed house at the Frankfort Middle School cafetorium – a lunch room with an arched stage off to one side. Supporters of incumbent Mayor Chris…
-
It’s fair to say Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes was a little taken aback this week when an auditor declared his city was on the course to a structural…
-
Congress is back in session for the march toward adjournment for the year.The House and Senate's first week back will be consumed by debate over the…