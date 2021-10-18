-
A rebirth of the late Uptown Jazz and Blues Festival will make its debut this weekend in downtown Lafayette. Friends of Downtown’s development of the Star…
This summer, users of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—commonly known as food stamps—can show their benefits card to catch a free ride to…
It’s not surprising that Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski is, again, without a challenger in this year’s mayoral race. In fact, there’s only one contested…
On Saturday mornings between May and October, a crowd converges on downtown Lafayette to visit the Lafayette Farmer's Market.Though it doesn’t take them…
State leaders have pinned Indiana’s economic fortunes to regional economic development initiatives. Many programs have been created in the last few years…
The Lafayette School Corporation on Wednesday announced plans to turn the former Lafayette Life Insurance building into a career academy for high school…
To complete a new vision for Frankfort’s downtown, the city and county will have to find $10-20 million .But first, say some consultants who recently…
WBAA’s John Clare talks with Erin Easter and Mark Molter, organizing members of the Uptown Jazz And Blues Festival in Lafayette. They’ll discuss this…
WBAA’s Jan Simon talks with Kim Murray of Greater Lafayette Commerce about two events this weekend that will kick off the holiday season.
Since he was unopposed in Tuesday’s election, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis has had the luxury of spending the last several months working more on the…