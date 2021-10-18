-
We've Come a Long Way, Ladies: A Centennial Celebration of the 19th Amendment Through Song takes place Thursday, July 22 at 7 pm at the Tippecanoe Arts…
-
The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra will present a live performance, "Pops in the Park," on Saturday, August 22 from 6 to 10 pm at the Kokomo Performing Arts…
-
In Studio WBAA is an occasional series from our studios in Purdue's Elliott Hall of Music, featuring conversation and performance from superb musicians in…
-
We preview this afternoon's launch of In Studio WBAA, an occasional series from our studios in Purdue's Elliott Hall of Music. WBAA Content Director Greg…
-
The Purdue Philharmonic Orchestra will be in concert Saturday, February 29th at 8pm at the Long Center in downtown Lafayette in a program that includes…
-
The Fine Arts Center at Wabash College in Crawfordsville presents activities throughout the academic year. WBAA's Greg Kostraba spoke to Julia Phipps…
-
The Lafayette Master Chorale, soloists, and orchestra perform Handel's Messiah Saturday, December 21 at 7:30pm at St. Boniface Church in downtown…
-
Nick Palmer leads the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra in its "Holidays Around the World" concert Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 at the Long Center for the…
-
The Lafayette Ballet Company presents the 30th Anniversary performance of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker the first weekend in January. On this month's Arts…
-
The Lafayette Chamber Singers present their first concert of the season, Moderns & Others Sunday, November 24 at 3 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church…