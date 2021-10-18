Greg Porter

-
National, state and local representatives were on hand for Monday’s kickoff event for the group African Americans for Hillary, an advocacy organization…
Indianapolis' seven African-American legislators are pushing back against a bill to appoint Marion County judges instead of electing them.The Indiana…
Income taxes might go down to soften the blow of pushing Indiana’s gas and cigarette taxes up.A House committee has resurrected Governor Pence's proposed…
Republicans declared “mission accomplished” on the new budget as they brought a close to the 2015 legislative session. The $31-billion two-year budget…
House Republicans Monday rejected Democrats’ attempts to make changes to the state budget bill. The House GOP’s budget proposal changes the school funding…
Despite tax revenues that struggled for much of the fiscal year, Indiana closes its book with a surplus of more than $100 million and reserves topping $2…
The Indiana General Assembly adopted a two year, $30 billion budget, one Republicans say contains the largest tax cut in state history. However, Democrats…
The House Education Committee Monday will consider legislation aimed at curbing the spread of bullying in schools. The bill’s author wants to get schools…
Following the retirement of its two longtime leaders, the House Ways and Means committee will look significantly different when the Indiana General…