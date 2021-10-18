-
Attorney General Greg Zoeller Wednesday announced another round of grant funding to distribute the overdose intervention drug naloxone to first responders…
Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller joined a federal complaint Tuesday challenging new rules concerning overtime pay.Under the final version of the…
A Marion County judge Thursday rejected a request Thursday to halt Indiana’s new e-liquid regulations that are set to take effect next month. The trade…
Federal, state and local law enforcement are increasing public awareness and enforcement efforts surrounding human trafficking as Indiana prepares for the…
Indiana's primary was notable for its domino effect, which went something like this:1. A sitting senator decides to retire.2. Two sitting congressmen run…
A federal court says an Indiana law banning robocalls can bar political calls without violating the First Amendment. Indiana law bars anyone from making…
Four Indiana health centers will receive more than $1.5 million in federal funding to address heroin and opioid abuse.The funds are part of a $95 million…
One of the many unsigned bills sitting on Governor Pence’s desk tries to protect homeowners going through the tax sale process from being the victims of…
Former Indiana Attorney General Steve Carter visited his hometown of Lafayette Thursday to make his first public statements in a bid to regain his former…
The Attorney General's office has filed the expected appeal of the ruling that blocks Governor Mike Pence's plan to deny assistance to Syrian refugees…