Last week’s heavy rainfall has added more delays to Indiana’s corn harvest.As of this week, 70-percent of the state’s corn has been harvested – that’s…
Indiana farmers aren't harvesting quite as much corn as expected this year — but they should still have record yields for soybeans. As of this month, the…
Harvest season is beginning for corn and soybeans in Indiana. The latest USDA numbers say 74 percent of Indiana corn is mature, and 15 percent has been…
The truck traffic at Kokomo Grain Company is constant."We will process between 400 and 500 trucks a day in the 12-14 hour day at this facility," says…