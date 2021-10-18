-
More than 3 million Americans lost access to employer-sponsored health insurance during the summer months of the pandemic, according to a recent study by…
-
Purdue University is a $2 billion a year industry, so from time to time in our monthly conversations with President Mitch Daniels, we have to talk about…
-
Purdue University employees gathered Wednesday to speak out against recently proposed changes to the school’s health insurance benefits. The plans…
-
A newly-released report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicts 24 million people will lose insurance coverage if the proposed GOP…
-
The House Republicans’ replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act—otherwise known as Obamacare—would gradually phase out enrollment in Medicaid…
-
Almost half of the 95,000 members enrolled in the state’s Hoosier Care Connect health care program will need to switch their plans this month after one of…
-
Just days after a federal judge shut down a $54 billion merger between health insurers Anthem and Cigna on anti-competitive grounds, a Valentine’s Day…
-
If Indianapolis-based insurance company Anthem wants to appeal a federal judge’s decision scrapping the company’s upcoming merger with fellow insurer…
-
Approximately 1,000 Hoosiers showed up in Indianapolis Sunday to protest congressional efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The rally was organized…
-
Even though many Hoosiers will be facing increased prices and fewer options on the Affordable Care Act’s federal health insurance exchange next year,…