-
A new industrial park in Tippecanoe County is the first site in the state to meet stiffer development standards and earn the designation of Indiana Site…
-
More information about a planned expansion at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) is coming out. Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski announced the capital…
-
Construction is beginning soon on a new manufacturing plant in Lafayette.Heartland Automotive is building on Veterans Memorial Parkway so it can expand…
-
Four companies are getting incentives for expanding or bringing their business to Lafayette.The city council signed off on tax abatements for Alcoa,…
-
Wabash National is looking to increase its production in Lafayette.The company is seeking a tax abatement from the city to begin manufacturing vacuum tank…