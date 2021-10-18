-
Tippecanoe County Health Department officials are advising customers of a popular pizza place to get vaccinated against hepatitis A.In a press release…
Monroe County health officials are cautiously optimistic that the number of confirmed Hepatitis A cases may have already peaked statewide. Health…
The state says it’s confirmed the first death in Indiana associated with a multi-state Hepatitis A outbreak.The Indiana State Department of Health isn’t…
State health officials say frozen strawberries distributed to some Indiana restaurants are giving people hepatitis A.In a warning to Hoosiers, the Indiana…