high-speed internet

-
Cities of all sizes have their issues. Large burgs like Indianapolis often have high rates of poverty and homelessness and often not enough services to…
-
Governor Mike Pence ceremonially signed two bills into law Wednesday that aim to expand broadband Internet access across the state. The new Broadband…
-
The Indiana Rural Broadband Working Group, convened last year, developed a report for the legislature identifying steps towards blanketing the state with…
-
As it always does, the cold has descended on West Central Indiana and with it comes the annual challenges for cities: how to keep citizens warm, how to…