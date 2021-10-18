-
While the four candidates for the three at-large seats on the West Lafayette City Council agree there should be a pause on building new highrises, they…
-
West Lafayette mayoral candidate Zachary Baiel says if he’s elected, he’d like to see a greater diversity of developers spending money in the city –…
-
A week from today, the mayors of Lafayette and West Lafayette have been asked by a local Jewish congregation to attend a talk about how to combat hate…
-
As more development is planned along West Lafayette’s State Street, the city is counting the dollars it’ll reap in tax revenue and dreaming of the shiny…
-
West Lafayette’s mayor wants to give people more places to have an adult beverage – as long as those new establishments follow some stricter rules than…
-
In his state of the city address earlier this year, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis prodded President Donald Trump. This came after the mayor attended an…