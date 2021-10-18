-
The Biden administration is officially ending the work requirements in Indiana’s Medicaid program.The requirements had not been in effect for months due…
Indiana has announced that it hopes to add a work requirement to its Medicaid program. The changes would increase the program’s overall cost by tens of…
A newly-released report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicts 24 million people will lose insurance coverage if the proposed GOP…
The House Republicans’ replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act—otherwise known as Obamacare—would gradually phase out enrollment in Medicaid…
Approximately 1,000 Hoosiers showed up in Indianapolis Sunday to protest congressional efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The rally was organized…
Indiana’s Medicaid expansion, HIP 2.0, has wrapped up its first year. The state estimates about 60 percent of all eligible Hoosiers have enrolled in some…
Indiana governor Mike Pence will be in the spotlight tonight as he delivers the keynote speech at the Republican National Convention.In selecting Pence as…
During this year’s legislative session, Indiana lawmakers voted to codify – or put into law - the state’s health insurance program for low income…
The Indiana Department of Correction says it has reached a milestone by enrolling thousands of released offenders in HIP 2.0 and Medicaid. A state law…
The federal government will perform an emergency evaluation of the health care program for low-income Hoosiers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid…