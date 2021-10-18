-
The redevelopment of the Home Hospital site in Lafayette is getting some financial assistance from the city. Mainstreet Property Group will receive…
-
A multi-million dollar development is in the works for the former Home Hospital site. An assisted living facility will be built on the site, costing…
-
It’s been a little more than four months since the owners of the former Home Hospital in Lafayette sold the property. An Indianapolis-based partnership,…
-
The building that once housed Home Hospital is being sold and demolished.Franciscan Saint Elizabeth Health President and CEO Terry Wilson announced the…