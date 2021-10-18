honey bees

-
A Purdue University study has found a popular type of pesticide – found across nearly half the state -- can be lethal to honeybees. But a leading producer…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports Indiana lost fewer honey bee colonies in the first quarter of this year than the first quarter of 2015, when…
For around a decade, beekeepers have seen around one-quarter to one-third of their colonies die every year. There are many potential causes for the…
The federal government will spend millions of dollars trying to figure out why honeybees and monarch butterflies are disappearing.Purdue entomology…
Indiana beekeepers lost about half of the bees in their colonies this past year, according to a new study from the USDA’s Bee Informed Partnership.In…
The honey bee population of North America is declining and new research may help answer why. It shows the bees can become hosts of a fly parasite, which causes them to become disoriented and leave their nests. Scott Simon talks with San Francisco State University's Andrew Core, who authored the study.