Hoosier Jobs

-
At this weekend's U.S. Conference of Mayors in Indianapolis, leaders from cities big and small are brainstorming ways to collaborate on economic growth,…
-
A Silicon Valley tech company is relocating to Carmel, in what state officials are touting as a win for Indiana's business-friendly climate. San Mateo,…
-
Indiana is seeing a boom in manufacturing job creation – outpacing most of the country. And even more jobs will open up as baby boomers retire. Many…
-
The state’s unemployment remained unchanged between December and January, resting at 4.6 percent – that’s nearly a percentage point less than it was a…
-
Governor Mike Pence announced Thursday that 2015 is a record-breaking year for economic development. Pence says 323 companies, up from 285 in 2014,…
-
Indiana’s unemployment rate held steady for the third consecutive month in November, still its lowest level in 14 years. The Hoosier State’s private…
-
Indiana’s unemployment rate declined for the eighth consecutive month in October, hitting a 14-year low in the Hoosier State. The Indiana unemployment…
-
Indiana’s unemployment rate decreased for the seventh consecutive month in September, falling to its lowest level in eight years. The Hoosier State’s…
-
Subaru of Indiana Automotive announced today the Lafayette plant will be increasing its workforce and production by nearly a third -- and adding 1,200 new…
-
The online retailer Amazon is looking to hire more than 2,000 Hoosiers for full-time jobs in its warehouses. Amazon spokeswoman Nina Lindsey says the…