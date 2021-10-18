-
The Hoosier State Line will make its final trip from Indianapolis to Chicago on Sunday.It's ending after Governor Eric Holcomb eliminated $3 million in…
-
Last year, Crawfordsville’s Human Rights Commission changed city ordinances to ensure they could not discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or…
-
As we were preparing for this week’s Ask The Mayor conversation with Lafayette’s Tony Roswarski, a surprise announcement came from Governor Eric Holcomb’s…
-
State lawmakers recently passed a bill allowing municipalities to regulate room rentals on websites like AirBnb.That came after the City of Lafayette…
-
State Representative Sally Siegrist (R-West Lafayette) has been named to the Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Commission – a group advocating for train…
-
Amtrak ramped up its services Wednesday when it resumed complete control of all facets of the Hoosier State train that runs eight times a week between…
-
After years of literally molding over, West Lafayette’s city hall has been demolished. But what will replace it is still unclear – as is where that…
-
Indiana Department of Transportation officials say an unreasonable request led to Iowa Pacific Holdings removing itself from a deal to run the Hoosier…
-
A clearer picture of the progress and the challenges for the Hoosier State passenger rail service is emerging as the books close on Amtrak’s first fiscal…
-
In the crossroads of America, it's pretty easy to get around by driving or flying. But if you want to take the train, your options are limited.Now,…