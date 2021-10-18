-
An aging population in the U.S. and an anticipated shortage of primary care physicians may cause more Americans to see nurse practitioners and physician…
-
A bill planned for the upcoming legislative session aims to bring more film business to Indiana. It would create the Indiana Film and Media Production…
-
Indiana’s U.S. Senators have sent a bipartisan letter to the federal office responsible for printing government documents, asking that the word “Hoosiers”…
-
Bragging rights in the birth state of basketball transformed shades from black and gold to crimson and cream. Indiana beat Purdue 78-61 at Mackey Arena to…