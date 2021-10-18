-
Tippecanoe County hospital officials say “the status quo is continuing” during the ongoing surge of COVID-19. The rise in cases continues to keep…
Hospital officials from IU Health Arnett and Franciscan Health said Thursday both facilities have reached a breaking point. Emergency rooms have been full…
As COVID-19 cases rise across the state and country, health officials in Tippecanoe County have renewed calls for masking in hospitals, schools, and other…
Health officials at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette say coronavirus cases at their facility are on the decline, following national trends. But they warn…
A Lafayette hospital is getting recognition from U.S. News & World Report.The magazine ranks I.U. Health Arnett in a tie at number eight among all Indiana…