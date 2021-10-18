-
Gov. Eric Holcomb didn’t shed any more light Tuesday on why he extended his latest COVID-19 executive order by just two days.For months, Holcomb’s…
-
Of 186,000 Medicare patients admitted to Indiana Hospitals in 2015, about one in six needed to return to the hospital within a month for different…
-
Hospitals may be the only places in America that aren't crazy for iPads. Security issues and incompatibility with hospital systems are two big reasons why tablet computers haven't caught on. But some doctors and patients say they're great for explaining complex medical issues.