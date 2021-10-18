-
At least one Indiana water company is warning its customers to be mindful of the chemicals they put on their lawns.Indiana American Water issued a press…
-
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is considering a penalty against BP's large refinery in the Lake County town of Whiting.The Indiana…
-
White County is on its way to passing the state's first rule for protecting a waterway from big livestock farms. It's designed to shield the Tippecanoe…
-
Despite tests ordered by the Eastern Howard School Corporation in November, the Howard County Health Department has announced the risk of lead poisoning…
-
10:00 p.m. Tuesday Update:Some Tippecanoe County residents are hoping the Indiana Department of Environmental Management will hear them when they say a…
-
The end-of-year holidays aren't just a time filled with more cheer, but also are a time filled with more trash- although some simple tips can help keep…