-
Advocates urged policy change on immigration detention at the Marion County Jail during an event Tuesday night.Carlos Moran with Faith in Indiana said the…
-
There’s been a lot of talk recently about wide, open spaces in Clinton County – and we address some of those issues this week with Frankfort Mayor Chris…
-
A visit by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who’s thinking of running for president, has been the talk of West Lafayette this week -- so much so that…
-
Tippecanoe County bucked statewide trends last year when it saw more people move in than out. Between 2015 and 2016, the county saw a net population…
-
Very few freshmen in Purdue University’s incoming class are affected by President Trump’s latest immigration order. And for those students who are, the…
-
West Lafayette is now a so-called “safe haven” for immigrants – even though that declaration is likely to mean very little where the law is concerned.The…
-
The West Lafayette City Council is considering a resolution that would declare West Lafayette a safe haven for immigrants.The resolution seeks to…
-
In his state of the city address earlier this year, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis prodded President Donald Trump. This came after the mayor attended an…
-
Immigrants comprise a significant portion of Frankfort’s population – between a fifth and a quarter, according to the most recent census.So on this “Day…
-
In his state of the city speech Monday night, West Lafayette mayor John Dennis said the city sets a standard for quality of life.He then reminded the…