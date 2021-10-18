IN Department of Child Services

-
A judge will decide next year whether a lawsuit over heavy Department of Child Services caseloads should be thrown out.State law caps the number of cases…
Gov. Mike Pence announced Wednesday he’s asking the General Assembly to give more money to the Department of Child Services for additional case…
The number of Indiana children who died from abuse or neglect has increased.The latest report from the Department of Child Services lists 40 deaths in…
As this summer’s legislative study committees begin to take shape, the committee with the most on its plate will examine the Department of Child Services.…