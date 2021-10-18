-
One local GOP official says they are happy with the new political district maps currently moving through the state legislature. Democrats have voiced…
Indiana House Democrats proposed an alternative state House redistricting map Wednesday, which was rejected by Republicans.The proposed map was drawn by a…
One political scientist’s analysis of the proposed Indiana House redistricting map says it’s just as skewed towards Republicans as the map drawn 10 years…
An estimated 93,000 Hoosier households are behind on their rent, yet less than 20 percent of them have received emergency rental assistance through state…
Black vultures have been expanding their range into southern Indiana over the last decade, sometimes targeting and killing newborn calves. Now researchers…
As of 2018, Indiana led the nation in steel production — a process that puts out a lot of greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution. In order to meet…
Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs, in Tippecanoe County are learning to identify youths who are at-risk of becoming human trafficking victims.…
No one is quite sure of where the term Hoosier came from, but it was definitely in use from the 1840s, to describe a resident of Indiana. Back in 1816,…
A new program airs Sunday and Tuesday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear…
A juvenile correctional facility in southeastern Indiana started an experiment two years ago.It distributed secure tablet computers to all of the…