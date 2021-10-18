Indiana Board of Animal Health

-
The final avian flu quarantine has been lifted in Dubois County, where an outbreak earlier this year led to the loss of more than 400,000 birds.The…
-
State lawmakers and small farmers appear to have reached a compromise over previously contentious legislation regarding who can sell chickens to…
-
Supporters of legislation that would regulate Indiana high-fenced deer hunting say the recent resolution of a decade-long court battle – negating any…
-
Indiana’s ban on poultry shows could stop rustling feathers on September 17. Indiana’s Board of Animal Health issued the ban during an avian flu outbreak,…
-
Purdue Extension is out with a new publication on raw milk. Raw Milk FAQs is free to download and is meant to be a resource for Indiana lawmakers who…