A new study explores where Hoosier manufacturing workers go when they lose their jobs. Its authors, at the Indiana Business Research Center, say it shows…
Japan's largest steel company, Nippon Steel, will spend $50 million and create 70 jobs at a new plant to produce wiring for cars in Shelbyville.When it…
Indiana led all the other states in GDP growth for the fourth quarter of 2015. The state’s gross domestic product rose 3 percent – with manufacturing and…
Home ownership rates are among some of the lowest in decades across the country and in Indiana.In the first quarter of 2016, the number of American…
The bankruptcy filing of the nation's biggest coal company will likely have repercussions in Indiana. St. Louis-based Peabody Energy will keep operating…
More than half of Indiana’s 92 counties experienced a decrease in population in 2015, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Most…
Steelworkers rallied outside the Carrier factory in Indianapolis Wednesday to protest plans to close the heating and air conditioning plant, sending 1,400…
Indiana University economists predict a robust year for Indiana‘s economy as the state and nation shake off the last remnants of the recession. The annual…
Indiana‘s life sciences industry continues to generate money and jobs.A report shows the total economic impact to the state tops $55-billion. The data is…
An IU economist says the Leading Index for Indiana – an economic predictor for the state – is sending mixed messages about the health of the Hoosier…