Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence

The Indiana State Department of Health is looking to broaden its scope when it comes to preventing sexual violence.The state has released an updated…
Attorney General Greg Zoeller is launching a new division within his office aimed at boosting services for victims of violent and sexual crimes. Indiana’s…
An estimated 12 percent of Indiana teens experience some form of dating abuse each year. that can result in emotional or social difficulties, physical…
Domestic violence prevention advocates expressed outrage in the last couple of weeks after perceived cuts to domestic violence funding by the Indiana…