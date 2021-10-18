-
The head of Indiana’s Senate Democratic caucus called on legislative leaders to work together to help prevent gun violence after Thursday night's mass…
-
Former Buttigieg presidential campaign manager Mike Schmuhl is the new chair of the Indiana Democratic Party.Party members voted Saturday for Schmuhl to…
-
Former Pete Buttigieg presidential campaign manager Mike Schmuhl announced Wednesday he wants to be the Indiana Democratic Party’s next leader.He joins…
-
The Indiana Democratic Party teamed up with doctors to share stories about the impact the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, has had on Hoosiers. The…
-
Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers finally named his running mate Friday. Former state Rep. Linda Lawson will be the Democrats’…
-
Democrats say Indiana Republicans are putting party over country by refusing to withdraw support for presidential candidate Donald Trump over his remarks…
-
Two candidates for Indiana Lieutenant Governor met Tuesday in a debate that touched on topics ranging from rural and agricultural issues to…
-
Former Senator Evan Bayh will seek to regain his old job, making the official announcement Wednesday that he’s joining the race for Indiana’s open U-S…
-
Indiana Democrats on Saturday slated their candidates for the November 8 general election.John Gregg and Christina Hale officially accepted their…
-
During the first quarter of this year, Democratic governor candidate John Gregg raised more money than incumbent Republican Mike Pence. Without last…