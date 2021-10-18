Indiana Department of Agriculture

-
The state Department of Agriculture is looking for new ways to make Indiana specialty crops competitive. They'll divide more than $380,000 among research…
-
Indiana is shifting gears when it comes to dairy.Lt. Governor Sue Ellspermann announced a new "dairy strategy" for the state dairy industry today.Indiana…
-
The truck traffic at Kokomo Grain Company is constant."We will process between 400 and 500 trucks a day in the 12-14 hour day at this facility," says…
-
A Clinton County resident is the new director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. Gina Sheets takes over the position in the new Pence…
-
In the middle of one of the worst droughts Indiana has been through in years, some farmers say they and their ancestors weathered times like these before.…
-
Most Indiana counties are experiencing some form of drought. The worst hit is the southwestern part of the state.Joe Kelsay is the director of the Indiana…