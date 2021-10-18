-
Lawmakers and child services stakeholders want to improve how Indiana reviews and reports on child deaths.A newly-formed oversight committee, created by…
Family pictures and religious art cover the walls in Meg Hartz’s home in South Bend, Indiana. She’s sitting on the end of a sofa, with a notepad to her…
Independent consultants investigating the Department of Child Services have identified significant potential shortages in the agency.The consultants’…
A Senate committee unanimously recommended creation of a special legislative study commission to investigate the Department of Child Services Monday.Sen.…
A bill passed through committee this week that aims to improve communications between schools, courts and the Department of Child Services.The first part…
Legislation unanimously approved in a Senate committee Tuesday aims to strengthen Indiana’s human trafficking laws.The bill makes several changes to…
The Commission on Improving the Status of Children in Indiana met Wednesday in Indianapolis. The group received a brief update of what was happening with…
Purdue University officials are declining comment about the school’s pending investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at an on-campus summer…
The Department of Child Services wants the legislature to help improve the process of reporting child abuse and neglect to the agency. Department of Child…
According to a recent report released by the Indiana Department of Child Services, the majority of fatalities due to child abuse or neglect occur in…