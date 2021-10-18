-
Indiana lawmakers are among those worried that the state’s rush to end emergency permits for special education teachers will leave schools with unfilled…
Indiana issued thousands of emergency special education teaching permits in violation of federal law over the last four years — placing some of the…
Some Indiana lawmakers are weighing whether schools should have the option to locally license or permit new teachers. It was a main point of conversation…
Many Hoosier K-12 schools have stopped reporting COVID-19 data to the state, as required.That’s during what State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box calls…
The federal government recently dismissed an investigation into the Indiana Department of Education. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil…
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released a document this week called the "Parent Bill of Rights" that, in part, condemns teaching about race in…
Early standardized testing results show a drop in student test scores – particularly in math – but the Indiana Department of Education is reassuring…
Lawmakers in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly have approved legislation to provide full funding for schools operating virtually during the…
A clearer understanding of the pandemic’s impact on Indiana’s public schools is starting to take shape.New data from the Indiana Department of Education…
All Indiana teachers collectively won the 2021 Teacher of the Year in recognition of the challenges each face during the pandemic, the state education…