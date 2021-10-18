-
The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday the state surpassed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Indiana National Guard members are assisting three hospitals as increased COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths stretch the capacity of overworked…
The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday Pfizer booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for certain groups of Hoosiers. This…
Thousands of Indiana students have been sent home to quarantine, often for a week or more, during the past month as a precaution in the ongoing pandemic.…
Hoosier classrooms are now reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases, setting a pandemic record. The Indiana Department of Health’s school cases dashboard…
The Indiana Department of Health will notify nearly 750,000 Hoosiers that data from the state’s COVID-19 online contact tracing survey was improperly…
Indiana is closing its OptumServe COVID-19 testing sites at the end of June. The sites, set up early in the pandemic, have provided more than 541,000 free…
The Indiana Department of Health will expand vaccine eligibility to 12- to 15-year-olds starting Thursday, pending recommendation from the Advisory…
More than 2 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a little more than four months into the state’s rollout. The Indiana Department of…
Indiana is using its emergency alert system to urge people to visit its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.Hoosiers in central Indiana got the alert on their…