-
Hoosiers in all counties can put their bird feeders back out again. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources made that announcement on Friday — even…
-
Though we still don’t know what’s causing a mysterious illness in songbirds, the state said residents in most Indiana counties can fill their bird feeders…
-
Reporting an unfamiliar plant or bug that you see can stop invasive species from spreading. Experts highlighted the importance of citizen watchdogs at…
-
An invasive insect called the spotted lanternfly has arrived in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it was found in Switzerland…
-
Online plant sellers could make it harder for Indiana to enforce its new invasive plants rule. Well-known companies allow Hoosiers to purchase plants from…
-
Indiana has two new state forests not too far from Bloomington. It’s the first time Indiana has designated a state forest in 67 years. The 1,500 acres of…
-
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has seen an increase in hunting licenses recently, likely due to “Stay-At-Home” orders and unemployment from…
-
James Mahoney loves to watch wild animals walk around his seven-acre property in southern Indiana. That’s why he put up trail cameras on some of the…
-
The Department of Natural Resources is proposing to change several fish and wildlife policies, but one in particular is causing heated controversy.The…
-
Animal control workers could be required to euthanize certain nuisance animals under proposed changes from the Department of Natural Resources.The fish…