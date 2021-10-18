Indiana Division of Forestry

-
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ newly-revised strategic forestry plan doesn’t include any significant changes to the amount of timber cut by…
Legislators plan to introduce a bill that would force the Division of Forestry to set aside 10 percent of each state forest, with no logging allowed in…
The public has until Saturday to weigh in on the strategic plan that will guide how the state’s forestlands are used over the next four years. It proposes…
A Purdue researcher is leading two projects designed to foster the regeneration of oak forests and improve wildlife habitat by burning smaller trees and…