-
The popular Mt. Baldy sand dune along the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore will remain closed to the general public once again this summer. The National…
-
Indiana’s Dunes National Lakeshore is helping scientists study the effects of climate change on maple syrup production. The park is the only site in the…
-
Two years ago, the northern U.S. saw one of the largest migration populations of snowy owls on record. Although the numbers have slightly declined since…
-
Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore park rangers have begun leading tours of a dune that was closed to the public two years ago.The limited access tours of…