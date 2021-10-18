Indiana Equality Action

-
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Monday not to hear appeals from Indiana and four other states, the clock again started ticking on same-sex…
The Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce is taking a stand against a proposal that would rewrite the state constitution to define marriage as only between a…
Leaders in the General Assembly are postponing action on a constitutional amendment banning same sex marriage. They say it’s the U.S. Supreme Court…
More than 600 provisions of the Indiana code dealing with marriage could be impacted by a proposed constitutional amendment banning same sex unions.…