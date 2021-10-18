-
Indiana Republican lawmakers scored a huge victory Thursday in their court battle with Gov. Eric Holcomb over emergency powers.A Marion County judge ruled…
The Indiana Senate will get a new member before next session. Sen. Karen Tallian (D-Ogden Dunes) announced Thursday she will resign, effective Nov. 1.In a…
Indiana State Sen. Phil Boots (R-Crawfordsville) announced Friday he will retire next year, opting not to run for re-election.Boots, first elected in…
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit against the Indiana General Assembly over emergency power legislation can move forward – despite Attorney General Todd…
Attorneys for Gov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita faced off in court Wednesday over an emergency powers lawsuit.A new state law, HB 1123,…
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wants Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit against the General Assembly to stop before it goes any further.Holcomb sued…
Gov. Eric Holcomb sued the Indiana General Assembly Tuesday over legislation that would give lawmakers more authority to intervene during a public…
State Sen. Jim Merritt (R-Indianapolis) announced Monday he is retiring after 30 years in the legislature. He said he will step down on Nov. 4.Merritt’s…
Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will kick off a series of meetings later this month aimed, in part, at convincing Hoosiers that similar…
Today, on WBAA’s Wake-Up Call, Tippecanoe County Area Plan Executive Director Sallie Fahey talks about developing new local zoning rules to regulate…