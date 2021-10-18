-
Indiana House Republican leaders Wednesday defended the redistricting maps they unveiled this week.The proposed Indiana House district map draws six…
Indiana is a step closer to eliminating its license requirement to carry a handgun in public after the Indiana House passed a bill do so Monday.Bill…
Ten years ago, Indiana House Democrats walked out of the Statehouse and headed to Illinois in the middle of session, halting all legislative business for…
Several of Indiana’s Congressional Representatives are once again co-sponsoring legislation that would repeal the Medical Device Tax.Several Indiana…
Indiana is on the brink of enacting a new energy efficiency plan to replace one repealed last year.The House has approved a bill requiring electric…
A bill that would create an initiative granting funding to collaborating groups in regions around the state is moving through the Indiana Senate.The…
Indiana could become the first state to put out boxes designed for parents to put babies in when giving those children up.The Safe Haven Baby Boxes bill…
A House committee Tuesday unanimously approved a bill creating what Speaker Brian Bosma calls the first major ethics code revision in at least 20 years.…
When House Republicans unveiled their legislative agenda last month, increasing public education funding was near the top of the list.During his address…
A measure that would certify Indiana therapists who specialize in using music to treat people with autism, Alzheimer's and other conditions is advancing…