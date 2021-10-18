-
Ten years ago, Indiana House Democrats walked out of the Statehouse and headed to Illinois in the middle of session, halting all legislative business for…
-
Indiana House Democrats this week unveiled their proposal to solve some of the state’s road maintenance issues. The Minority Leader says it goes further…
-
The Indiana common construction wage law was signed in 1935 to revive the economy. Eighty years later, the House is set to vote on its repeal due to…
-
House Minority Leader Scott Pelath (D-Michigan City) says his caucus took a step back in 2014 after losing two seats but promises 2016 will be a very…
-
Sheila Klinker is headed back to the statehouse for her 17th term as State Representative for District 27.The Democrat once again held off Republican…
-
The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday it should not get involved in a lawsuit challenging the collection of fines handed down to House Democrats during…
-
Pat Bauer is out as leader of the House Democratic caucus. A majority of members voted Thursday to replace him with Hammond Representative Linda…
-
House Democratic Leader Pat Bauer has reportedly cleaned out his Statehouse office.It's the latest sign the South Bend Democrat might be ousted from his…
-
Some House Democrats say there is increasing frustration about the way their caucus is being led and that growing unrest could mean removing Minority…