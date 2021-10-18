-
Indiana is evaluating how Hoosiers will be affected by the recent eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The federal…
Hoosier renters and homeowners will be shielded from evictions and foreclosures for another couple of weeks.Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he’s…
Hoosiers whose jobs were affected by COVID-19 could get access to some help with utility costs.Those who lost their jobs – or had hours significantly cut…
Every year, during the last ten days in January, a federally-mandated survey of the homeless population takes place across the country. It’s called the…
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is exploring ways to drive down housing and transportation costs, pairing with an Indiana-based…