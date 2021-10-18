-
Tenant advocates say eviction courts have been “insane” as both old and new filings begin to move through Indiana courts. An estimated 64,000 eviction…
Indiana may be forced to reinstate federal unemployment benefits following a hearing in Superior Court on Wednesday where groups argued for an emergency…
An Indiana Court of Appeals decision on rules surrounding gender changes in legal documents could make transitioning more private – and arguably much…
The Indiana Attorney General’s office has filed suit against three out-of-state companies accused of scamming tax delinquent property owners out of money…
Indiana Legal Services, or ILS, provides legal aid for Hoosiers in all 92 counties. Tuesday, Attorney General Greg Zoeller announced a new grant aimed at…