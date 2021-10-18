Indiana Lifeline Law

-
Educating young people about Indiana’s Lifeline Law has a new focus this year – text to 911.The Lifeline Law provides immunity from underage drinking…
The General Assembly this session will look to address the state’s ongoing drug crisis by expanding the Lifeline law and making it easier for people to…
Indiana’s Lifeline Law allows underage Hoosiers to call the police without fear of getting into trouble for drinking if they see someone that is the…
Indiana State Excise Police will be on the lookout for alcohol-related offenses as college students return to campus for the fall semester. Corporal…
Drug overdose deaths in Indiana have quadrupled over the last decade, with a majority of those a result of prescription drug abuse. The state has the 17th…
Intoxicated minors will be free to seek medical attention for others who have drunk too much without fear of being charged for underage drinking under a…