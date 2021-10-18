Indiana Manufactuers Association

-
The Indiana Manufacturers Association is asking the governor to allow all manufacturing facilities to open - from production lines to distribution…
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development estimates there will be more than one million jobs to fill in the state by 2024 – and most of them won’t…
Growth in Indiana's manufacturing industry is slowing down, thanks to over-regulation and a lack of skilled workers. That's the message from businesses…
General Motors will invest $90 million to upgrade its Marion Metal Center in Grant County, the company announced Monday. The money will pay for new,…
Today's manufacturers are using lighter materials -- and less of them -- to make products cheaper and more efficient. That's transforming many Indiana…
A federal commission is launching an investigation into whether China stole trade secrets to fix steel prices. It's a major victory for Pittsburgh-based…
Vincennes University is teaming up with Indiana manufacturers to recruit more women into tech and engineering jobs. The public school will sponsor 46…