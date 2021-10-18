indiana medicaid

-
Hoosier mothers will be able to stay on Medicaid for up to 12 months after giving birth under a new coverage expansion. Medicaid coverage for Hoosier…
-
Indiana has announced that it hopes to add a work requirement to its Medicaid program. The changes would increase the program’s overall cost by tens of…
-
Indiana’s Medicaid expansion, HIP 2.0, has wrapped up its first year. The state estimates about 60 percent of all eligible Hoosiers have enrolled in some…
-
Home health providers appear to have successfully lobbied the state not to lower their Medicaid reimbursement rates.In May, the Indiana Family and Social…